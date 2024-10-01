Like Ananya Panday In Paris, 5 French Places Every Fashionista Will Love To Learn About Coco Chanel's Life

It's not Emily in Paris this time, it's Ananya Panday. The actress has been invited by luxury brand Chanel to attend their show at Paris Fashion Week. Before the event, Ananya roamed the streets of Paris and made a pitstop at a Chanel boutique. One of the shared images featured 3D-printed versions of the iconic Chanel suit, created by Karl Lagerfeld in 2015. Other slides gave us a glimpse into Ananya's vacation in Paris. The carousel post also included a letter from Chanel, welcoming Ananya to Paris.

If you are a fashion lover like Ananya Panday, here are some places related to Chanel founder Coco Chanel that you can explore on your next trip to Paris.

1. 31 Rue Cambon

Coco Chanel herself opened her first Chanel boutique at this address. Even if you can't afford to spend a lot of money, a visit to this iconic place is an experience in itself. The store is still a centre of Chanel creations and exudes the brand's timeless style with its mirrored walls and grand staircase.

2. Le19M

Built on 9,000 square meters of land, Le19M is a seven-level building that houses all of Chanel's Métiers d'art businesses and the 600 artisans who create it.

3. Palais Royal

With its stunning gardens and classic architecture, the Palais Royal is home to Chanel's excellent jewellery boutique. Discover a mix of fashion and art as you peruse Chanel's jewellery designs. This place provides a calm diversion from the bustle of the city.

4. Le Marais

For those who love retro style, this quaint historic neighbourhood is a fashionista's dream come true. Here, you can find stores that specialise in vintage Chanel items, such as "What Goes Around Comes Around" and "Didier Ludot." Look through the racks to find one-of-a-kind, rare Chanel pieces.

5. The Ritz Paris

For almost 30 years, Coco Chanel lived at The Ritz called it home. It is still a shining example of elegance and grandeur. Even if you aren't staying here, have a classic cocktail at the Hemingway Bar and take in the grandeur that Coco loved.

