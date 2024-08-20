Everything That Ananya Panday Is Fabulously Sporting In The Call Me Bae Trailer

Ananya Panday's style in the upcoming series Call Me Bae seems to be as chic as ever

Ananya Panday is all geared up for the release of her upcoming web series Call Me Bae. While fans are appreciating her new work and loving the breezy trailer, what has grabbed our attention was her stunning sartorial choices in the show. In the trailer, we can see Ananya's character Bella donning some seriously fashionable outfits. We take a look at some of our favourite picks from the trailer.

The opening scene of Call Me Bae features Ananya playing Bella in a golden sequin embroidered cutout gown. The gown featured a plunging neckline with cutout detailing over the midriff, which accentuated her curves. She completed her look with subtle makeup and hair tied in a low bun, looking like a princess indeed.

In another look, Ananya opted for a green overcoat and paired it with a pleated blue checkered mini skirt. She finished her look with a sea green Louis Vuitton sling and a bandana tied around her neck.

This has to be our favourite look of Bella's. Her green bralette was paired with a black leather mini skirt. She adorned her outfit with an oversized graphic printed jacket featuring neon detailing. Ananya accessorised her look with a matching tote bag and pair of earrings with her hair tied in a ponytail.

In one of the office scenes, Bella was seen rocking her corporate look of an orange leather mini skirt teamed with a red and pink striped off- shoulder top. She finished her look with a messy bun, gold earrings and subtle glam makeup.

In another look, Ananya's character Bella opted for a beige bodycon dress featuring a cutout around the neckline. She paired her look with a pair of heavy gold earrings and kept her tresses open.

The series is yet to be released, but her outfits are already a hit.

