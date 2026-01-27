7 Things You Get Wrong About Curd, According To A Maharashtra Doctor

Curd has been a part of Indian kitchens forever. Yet, it is also one of the most misunderstood foods today. Some people swear by it for gut health, while others avoid it completely because they believe it causes cold, weight gain, or digestive issues. Social media advice has only added to the confusion. The truth is, curd is neither magical nor harmful by default. It all depends on how your body responds to it and how you consume it.

On Monday, Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, a homoeopathy practitioner from Maharashtra, took to X to break some of the most common myths around curd. His post cleared the air on why curd has been wrongly blamed for many health problems.

Myth 1: Curd Causes Cold, Cough And Sinus

Dr Gaikwad explained that there is “no scientific evidence that curd creates mucus or causes respiratory infections.” If someone feels discomfort after eating curd, it is usually due to individual sensitivity, not because curd itself is harmful.

Myth 2: Curd Should Not Be Eaten At Night

There is no rule that bans curd at night. Plain curd at dinner is safe for most people with good digestion. Problems usually happen when curd is paired with heavy, fried, or sugary foods.

Myth 3: Curd Leads To Weight Gain

This is one of the biggest myths. Curd is high in protein and probiotics, which improve fullness and support metabolism. Regular curd intake is actually linked to better fat loss and metabolic health.

Myth 4: Curd Is Bad For Digestion

Fresh curd supports gut health. It helps improve lactose digestion and balances gut bacteria. Issues usually arise when curd is sour, over-fermented, eaten in excess, or when someone already has poor gut health.

Myth 5: Curd Should Not Be Eaten With Meals

Traditional Indian meals have included curd for centuries. According to Dr Gaikwad, curd helps reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes, improves mineral absorption, and supports digestion when eaten with meals.

Myth 6: Diabetics Should Avoid Curd

Plain, unsweetened curd has a low glycemic load. In fact, it can improve insulin sensitivity and gut health. Diabetics can safely include it in portion-controlled amounts.

Myth 7: All Packaged Curd Is Probiotic

Not all packaged curds contain live cultures in meaningful amounts. Homemade curd or clearly labelled probiotic yoghurt is a better option.

The takeaway is simple. Curd is a nourishing food when consumed fresh, plain, and in the right quantity. Instead of blindly avoiding it, listen to your body and focus on quality and balance.

