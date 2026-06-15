'5 T-Shirts, 1 Jacket And Pants': How Nora Fatehi's FIFA 2026 <i>Siir Siir</i> Outfit Came Together

Nora Fatehi brought the house down at the FIFA 2026 opening ceremony on June 12, but before that, she took over social media by featuring in the Siir Siir, which is a part of the World Cup 2026 album. Created in collaboration with French singer Vegedream and music producer Sunjoy, the song was released on June 8 and has fetched more than 58 million views.

What took everyone's breath away was not just Nora Fatehi's dance moves but also her striking red outfit, designed by Vaishnavi Bala, Founder and Creative Director of Balav. The fashion designer recently took to Instagram to share how she created the modern ensemble by deconstructing and reconstructing T-shirts, pants, and a jacket.

How Nora Fatehi's FIFA 2026 Siir Siir Outfit Came Together

"Here is a FIFA outfit that I made," said Vaishnavi Bala at the beginning of the video. "Now, if you have been following me long enough, you know I manifested this very moment in 2022. And when I got this call for the FIFA outfit, I knew I had to get my hands dirty because you don't get projects like these every single day," she added.

"Now, if you think making an outfit from scratch is difficult in a short timeline, deconstructing and reconstructing an outfit is way more crafty and takes longer. I stitched this skirt all by myself in two days. And this particular zipper changed this entire Adidas jacket," the designer shared, breaking down the details of the outfit.

"We used five T-shirts, 1 jacket, and pants to create this entire look and I can't believe how it turned out," she concluded with a hint of pride in her tone.

About Siir Siir Track

The Siir Siir track is an 18-track compilation from the tournament's official video project. It celebrates a mix of Indian, Canadian, and Moroccan musical influences. It was the same song that Nora Fatehi performed at the ceremony, where she shared the stage with Sanjoy and Vegedream.

She was dressed in a different outfit, but it was also red, and she opted for her trademark wavy locks. As usual, she set the stage on fire with her dynamic moves. The celebration extended across North America, where singer Katy Perry headlined another opening event in Los Angeles on June 12. The lineup included other celebrated names like Future, Anitta, Tyla, Lisa, and Rema.

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