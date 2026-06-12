Why Shakira's <i>Dai Dai</i> Can Never Beat <i>Waka Waka</i> As FIFA World Cup Anthem

When it comes to FIFA World Cup anthems, few artists enjoy the kind of fan following that Shakira does. As the 2026 FIFA World Cup got underway at the iconic Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, thousands of football fans packed the venue to watch the Colombian superstar perform Dai Dai, the tournament's official anthem.

Shakira headlined the star-studded opening ceremony alongside Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy, delivering the first live performance of their World Cup track. The singer lit up the stage with her trademark energy and signature dance moves. The spectacle featured colourful dancers, vibrant visuals and a giant World Cup trophy prop as Shakira and Burna Boy took centre stage.

While the performance received widespread praise from fans, it also reignited comparisons with Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), Shakira's iconic 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem. Social media users were quick to debate whether Dai Dai could ever match the cultural impact and lasting popularity of Waka Waka.

Internet Compares Dai Dai With Waka Waka

A user wrote, “Dai Dai is beautiful, but; it's never a Waka Waka. World Cup = Waka Waka. It officially became the World Cup's national anthem.”

Another one added, “Great performance. But my heart is still stuck in 2010, when Waka Waka became the soundtrack of a World Cup.”

Someone else posted, “Waka Waka is still far better than Dai Dai. Who else agrees?”

“Dai Dai is perfect, but we all know the heart beats WAY harder with Waka Waka, right?” read a post.

Many simply declared, “Waka Waka is unbeatable.”

What Waka Waka Remains Unbeatable World Cup Anthem

At the same time, several fans pointed out that the comparisons themselves reflect Shakira's lasting influence on World Cup music.

One user highlighted the singer's remarkable track record, writing, “First came Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) in 2010 and then came La La La (Brazil 2014) in 2014, which completely took over the internet during the Brazil World Cup. While Most artists struggle to create one iconic sports anthem, Shakira created multiple. That's why her return feels bigger than just music news.”

While Dai Dai continues to gain traction across platforms, Waka Waka remains a cultural phenomenon more than a decade after its release. The official music video for Waka Waka has crossed 4.5 billion views on YouTube, while Dai Dai has amassed 126 million views.

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