40 Style Icons, 1 Magazine Cover, Epic Isn't Enough To Describe This Magnum Opus Fashion Moment

British Vogue's Edward Enninful sends a parting gift to his loyal readers with the help of 40 megastars

Fashion icons assembled to appear on the latest cover of British Vogue to bid adieu to the Editor Chief Edward Enninful. In his own words, "Women have shaped British Vogue for over 108 years" and so a grand finale featuring 40 women, or rather icons, is only but a parting gift to us. From the ever-evolving superstars like Jane Fonda to dazzling new-gen stars like Miley Cyrus fresh off the Grammys, made space from their busy schedules to show up proving that this could have only been possible by the truly effervescent Edward Enninful. Supermodels old and new, legends of stage and the screens, voices of change, you name it, but the common ground for everyone on this epic cover was that they were all a force of personality and influence. The magnanimity of this cover is startling but given the daring approach of the former EIC, it came as no surprise.

Also Read: From A Vintage Bob Mackie Dress To A Safety Pin Maison Margiela Number, Miley Cyrus' Grammys 2024 Looks

Miley Cyrus shines and why won't she? Her first Grammy and surrounded by 39 influential women around her in the same week? A dream. But then she was dressed to the nines and we hope she gives herself enough credit for it.

Jane Fonda and Oprah Winfrey were shot together in black pantsuits that could only signify one thing - legends take their business and their business style seriously everywhere they go.

Singer Dua Lipa in black and model Adut Akech in black are alter egos just smiling away, looking stylish, nothing else.

Also Read: We Watched Dua Lipa Dance The Night Away First In Silver And Then In Black Mesh And Leather At The Grammy Awards 2024

Black, white, and supremely sensational, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss, and Irina Shayk add the colours off the ramp in their supermodel ways.

If Linda Evangelista and Salma Hayek double the sisterhood with a sleepover before they play dress-up, we're sure we can organise a fun dress-up play date with our best friend too.

Naomi Campbell in white is strong, svelte, and sophisticated, just like her decade-long friendship with Edward Enninful.

Fashion folks across the world will forever remember the daring adventures of Edward Enninful but also his jois de vivre approach to life and fashion.

Also Read: Salma Hayek Has Got The Best Advice When You're Feeling Blue: "Dance Like Nobody's Watching"