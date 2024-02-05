From A Vintage Bob Mackie Dress To A Safety Pin Maison Margiela Number, Miley Cyrus' Grammys 2024 Looks

From A Bob Mackie Dress To A Safety Pin Number, Miley's Grammys Looks

The Grammys 2024 have rolled out the red carpet today; not only for its celebration of music's finest but also for its showcase of the best in red carpet style from across the world. The Grammys 2024 were particularly special for Miley Cyrus and she made sure to let us know. It marked her first time win as she won the Best Pop Solo Performance trophy for her song Flowers. Not only did she go on to perform the hit at the ceremony, she got pretty darn comfortable by showcasing three different looks at the event.

Her first on the red carpet came from a custom Maison Margiela creation which was made entirely from gold safety pins, as reported by WWD. The safety pins were fashioned to form a cutout fabric of sorts, which featured a high neckline, circular bralette and wrap-style bottom, leading to an asymmetrical hemline. She paired them with gold Tabi heels and styled her hair in a voluminous hairstyle with body at the crown.

Next, Miley sparkled in a vintage Bob Mackie dress which was made to put her in the spotlight. With a narrow halter strap and cutouts under the bralette of the number, bejewelled embellishment dotted the body of the dress and led to a fringed detail at the hem.

For her third and final look of the night, Miley wore a black shimmering jumpsuit which came with flared bottoms and a halter top with a collared neckline having a slit across the front. Her most subtle look of the night perhaps, it made for an elegant choice to pick up her award.

Miley Cyrus knows how to get everybody talking and at the Grammys 2024, it's with her slew of spectacular style.

