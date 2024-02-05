We Watched Dua Lipa Dance The Night Way First In Silver And Then In Black Mesh And Leather At The Grammy Awards 2024

Dua Lipa shines brighter than ever before in a silver gown on the Grammys red carpet

In case the stars shined a little less brightly on the Grammy's red carpet tonight, Dua Lipa arrived with a little extra dash of glitter. Nominated for the awards, Dua shined like the stars in the sky in a custom Corregeos cutout gown and courageous it surely was. Her dazzling form-fitting gown clung to her like a glove that despite the long plunging neckline and cutouts at the hipbone didn't budge from sight. The long neckline served as the backdrop for a feathery Tiffany & Co diamond choker for added texture keeping her steel silver gown company. The dress remains the talking point of her red carpet entry but that isn't to say her makeup and hair took the backseat. The balancing act is a difficult feat for a pop icon like her but she does it with ease keeping the makeup as minimal as possible with fluttery lashes and a soft coral sheen. Her trendy cherry cola locks even though showstopping, took a minimal route too with soft beachy waves.

Dua Lipa at the Grammy Awards 2024

For her second innings on the awards night, Dua Lipa put on her dancing shoes and bodysuit that we for sure know we won't be going Houdini on her. She wears a combo of black mesh and leather straps in a black leather corset with tassels that we all know from her recent red carpet appearances that black and red add to her unstoppable grunge aesthetic with her redhead let loose.

Dua Lipa at the Grammy Awards 2024

As luck would have it, we were privileged enough to have not one but two black outfits on the go to satiate our eyes. Dua Lipa for the final round of what was left of the awards show slipped into a sleek black gown that was sophisticated from the front and thanks to the backless design was a full-on party at the back.

Dua Lipa has no rules when it comes to looking like red carpet perfection just the perfect dress.

