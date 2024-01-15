Critics Choice Awards 2024: From Dua Lipa To Margot Robbie, Celebrities Ruled The Red Carpet With The Hottest Fashion Trends Of The Season

Rosettes, Sequins And More Rule The Red Carpet At Critics Choice Awards

It was a night dripping with glitz and glamour at the 29th Critics Choice Awards (CCA). Although it was a night of wins for only some, several Hollywood celebrities marked their presence with their fashion finesse and fine displays of style. Red with an occasional hint of black and ample rosette patterns seemed to be the most popular choice for the glittery night. Strutting down the red carpet in their best sartorial picks, the celebs simply left us swooning. Here are some of the best-dressed tinsel town stars who made an impression with their style diaries.

Emma Stone

She not only bagged the Best Actress award for Poor Things, but Emma Stone turned heads in a custom black Louis Vuitton one-shoulder dress. The ensemble featured scalloped detailing and subtle ruffles at the floor-grazing hem. A delicate diamond choker, earcuffs, and statement ring screamed elegance.

Emily Blunt

The actress picked out a Giorgio Armani Prive red gown, adorned with ample crystals and sequins. A giant rosette was attached to the twisted one-shoulder sleeve, while the rest of the rose embroidery cascaded down the back of the form-fitting outfit. Diamond earrings and a chunky bracelet rounded off her glam look.

Margot Robbie

Barbie star Margot Robbie ditched the quintessential pink and opted for a bright red Balmain column dress. The sculpted-pleated torso and floor-sweeping train were not just the main highlight of the attire. The rose fabric petals adorning the off-the-shoulder silhouette added pizzazz to her red-hot look. With her ensemble so gorgeous, just a pair of diamond earrings was enough.

Dua Lipa

Painting her fashion mood board with the colour red, Dua Lipa looked as pretty as a rose in a strapless Prada column dress, boasting exquisite rose detailing everywhere. Cinched at the waist, the gorgeous outfit paved the way for the singer to flaunt her svelte frame. Diamond-encrusted studs and a matching ring elevated her allure in the accessory department.

Reese Witherspoon

Weaving femininity with chic style, Reese Witherspoon arrived at the CCA Awards in a strapless black gown, from the shelves of designer label Celine. A large bow-detailing fixated diagonally around the waist added oomph and panache, while the thigh-high slit contributed to the bold factor. Sealing the sleek silhouette was delicate diamond jewellery, delivering the perfect dazzle.

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson chose a pretty Georges Hobeika dress for the award night that suited the black and rosette aesthetic of the night. The sleeveless black dress was filled with small white floral prints cascading down the entire length. The midriff-baring neckline and transparent skirt were the x-factor. Diamond hoops and rings locked her stunning avatar.

Rosamund Pike

Although Rosamund Pike joined the rosette trend, she stood out from the crowd in a Rodarte-crafted shimmery turquoise sequinned gown. A dramatic rose design on the waist gave her attire a beautiful finish. The plunging neckline ensemble came with a cinched waist that hugged her in all the right places. Golden earrings and a statement ring enhanced her look.

Which one of these ensembles is your favourite?