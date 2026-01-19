3 Go-To Foods For Blood Sugar Control And Long-Term Health, According To A Doctor

Eating the right foods can have a positive effect on overall health. Balanced meals help fuel the body, support steady energy levels, improve digestion, and even lift your mood. Following a nutritious diet also strengthens immunity and helps the body recover more quickly, contributing to long-term well-being.

Endocrinologist Dr. Alessia Roehnelt recently shared a video on Instagram highlighting three foods she eats every day for lasting health benefits.

She introduced the post as "3 foods I eat every day as a doctor" and wrote, "As an endocrinologist, these are three foods I eat every single day to support hormones, metabolism, and inflammation."



The three foods she recommends are frozen wild blueberries, red (purple) cabbage, and extra virgin olive oil.

Frozen Wild Blueberries

According to Dr. Roehnelt, "Wild blueberries are smaller than regular blueberries, which means they have more skin and more anthocyanins. They support sensitivity, brain health and reduce inflammation. They are also frozen at peak ripeness, so the nutrients are locked in. Plus, they are easier to find when berries are out of season."



She notes that wild blueberries also contain higher levels of antioxidants compared to regular blueberries.

Red/Purple Cabbage

The endocrinologist explained that "gut health plays a huge role in insulin resistance and weight regulation." She added, "Red cabbage, one of the most underrated metabolic foods, is packed with polyphenols, fibre and compounds that help support gut health, reduce inflammation, and directly affect hormones. It also improves estrogen metabolism and insulin sensitivity."

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra virgin olive oil is another daily staple in her diet. Dr. Roehnelt said it helps lower insulin levels, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation, especially when used as part of meals.



Her pro tip: "The fat in olive oil helps to slow glucose spikes, which is one of the simplest blood sugar hacks that most people overlook."

Towards the end, the doctor said, “These are not trendy foods. They are foundational metabolic tools I use daily for blood sugar balance and long-term health.”

In a separate Instagram post, the doctor mentioned five foods that are a must-buy from a grocery store. They are red cabbage, avocados, baby spinach, frozen wild blueberries and wild-caught albacore tuna.

She explained that these foods help lower inflammation, support hormones, and stabilise blood sugar.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



