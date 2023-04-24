Kolkata Woman Throws Newborn Out Of Window After Giving Birth In Toilet

"The woman claimed that she was not aware of her being pregnant," said official (Representational)

A woman allegedly killed her newborn baby minutes after giving birth to it inside the toilet of her house in Kasba area of the city, an officer said on Monday.

The "killing" happened on Saturday (April 22) when the woman went to the toilet and gave birth to a newborn and threw it out of the window after she got perplexed hearing the baby's cry, the officer said.

"The woman claimed that she was not aware of her being pregnant, as she was having a regular menstruation cycle for the last few months. On Saturday, she went to the toilet and gave birth to a baby boy. She claimed that she got perplexed hearing the baby's cry and threw it out of the window, breaking the glass pane," he said.

Locals hearing the sound of the breaking of the window glass, rushed to the spot and found the newborn and informed the Kasba Police Station.

"The woman was found bleeding from her lower body. She and her baby were taken to a nearby hospital. The next morning the baby expired," he said.

Initial probe revealed that the woman, who is having some mental disorder, has been in a live-in relationship since June 2022 with a man whom she married in November, the same year, the policeman said.

"The husband is an alcoholic. Even he and other family members claimed that they were also not aware that the woman was pregnant. We are probing the matter," the IPS officer said.

The woman has been booked under a relevant section of the IPC for an "act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth", he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)