Kolkata Metro Services Disrupted After Woman Attempts Suicide On Tracks

This was the first suicide attempt in Kolkata Metro since the resumption of services following suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the official said.

Metro services were disrupted from 11.35 am to 12.20 pm, a Metro official said.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Metro services on the North-South line were disrupted for 45 minutes on Sunday after a woman attempted suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Belgachia station, a Metro official said.

Metro services were disrupted from 11.35 am to 12.20 pm

The woman was admitted to a nearby hospital, she added.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health1860-2662-345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

