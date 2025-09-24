Kolkata Metro To Run Special Services During Durga Puja

Kolkata Metro will run special services along four corridors during Durga Puja, it said in a statement.

The special services will begin on Panchami, which falls on September 27.

Also, night-long services will be run on Saptami, Ashtami and Navami (September 29-October 1) in Blue Line (Sahid Khudiram to Dakshineswar) and Green Line (Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V) to cope with the expected rush.

In the Blue Line, on Panchami (September 27), a total of 262 services (131 Up and Down each) will be run from 8 am to 11 pm, with the peak hour frequency of six to seven minutes.

There will be 246 services (123 Up and Down each) from 9 am to 11 pm, with the peak hour frequency of six-seven minutes on Sasthi (September 28).

On Saptami, Ashtami and Navami (September 29, 30 and October 1 respectively), 246 services (123 Up and Down each) will be available from 1 pm till 4 am of the next morning.

A total 132 services (66 Up and Down each) will be run from 1 pm to 10 pm, with peak hour frequency of eight minutes, on Dashami (October 2).

In the Green Line, on Panchami, 225 services (114 Up and 111 Down) will be operated from 7.30 am to 11.16 pm, with peak hour frequency of six minutes.

On Sasthi (September 28), 184 services (92 Up and Down each) will be run from 9 am to 11.28 pm, with peak hour frequency of eight minutes.

A total of 192 services (97 Up and 95 Down) will be run from 1.30 pm to 4.18 am of the next morning, with peak hour frequency of eight minutes, on Saptami (September 29), Ashtami (September 30) and Navami (October 1).

On Dashami (October 2), 74 services (37 Up and Down each) will be available from 1.30 pm to 10.32 pm at an interval of 15 minutes.

In the Yellow Line (Noapara-Baranagar to Jai Hind Bimanbandar), on Panchami (September 27) and Sasthi (September 28), a total of 60 services (30 Up and Down each) will be run between 3 pm and 10.35 pm at an interval of 15 minutes.

On Saptami (September 29), Ashtami (September 30) and Navami (October 1), a total of 62 services (31 Up and Down each) will be available daily between 3 pm and 10.50 pm, at a 15-minute frequency.

On Dashami (September 2), there will 50 services (25 Up and Down each) from 3 pm to 9.20 pm at a 15-minute frequency.

In the Purple Line (Joka to Majerhat), from Panchami to Dashami, 38 services (19 Up and Down) will be operated daily between 3 pm and 10.55 pm at a 25-minute frequency.

No Metro services will be available in Orange Line for the period of September 27 (Saturday) to October 2 (Thursday).

