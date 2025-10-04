Techie Claims To Have Been Fired For Taking Leave During Durga Puja: "Sad And Shattered"

An Indian tech worker claims they were fired from a startup after taking approved leave for the Durga Puja festival. The user shared the experience in a viral Reddit post titled, 'Got terminated during Durga Puja festival time for taking leave', stating that they had been fired despite going through the right channels to seek approval for their leave request.

"Today I got terminated for an extremely silly reason. HR has mentioned in the termination mail: Termination of employment due to unauthorised absence," the techie wrote in the r/developersIndia subreddit.

"Before taking leave, I had informed my manager three weeks before the start of my leave period. Taken permission from the CEO of the company. Yet I had to see this happen with me."

The techie stated that they had worked hard for the last four months, even extending the working hours when required, only to meet such a fate.

"I am really sad and shattered by this thing. Are they going to provide me with my documents like relieving, experience letter, pay slips or not. Please help/advise me what to do in this situation."

See the viral post here:

Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the claims made in the post.

'You will find better job'

As the post gained traction online, social media users sympathised with the individual, stating they may have been spared further pain down the road if they had stayed with the company.

"Sorry to hear. Seems you are in some sort of small start-up, and these things are quite common. All the best, you will find a better job soon," said one user, while another added: "Biggest mistake you made is extending your working hours for business."

A third commented: "Stay strong my fellow man. Just consider this as a good riddance and move on. Hope you get a better company next time."

When questioned about whether the techie had informed the CEO and manager about the leave, the user revealed that the manager had readily accepted the request, while the top boss was informed via text since he was out of the country.