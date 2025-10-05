Internet Banned, Shops Vandalised After Clashes In Odisha's Cuttack

Odisha's Cuttack, the thousand-year-old city long celebrated for its communal harmony, remained on edge on Sunday after fresh incidents of violence erupted following clashes during Durga Puja idol immersion two days earlier.

The clashes allegedly stem from disagreements over loud music during a procession in the city's Dargah Bazaar area, which have since spiralled into an internet shutdown, a bandh call, and appeals for peace from across the political spectrum.

Clash At Dargah Bazaar

According to police and witnesses, the first outbreak of violence occurred between 1:30 am and 2 am on Saturday, when a Durga idol immersion procession passing through the Dargha Bazaar area towards the banks of the Kathajodi river was halted by a group of locals who objected to high-decibel music being played late at night.

The disagreement quickly escalated. Stones and glass bottles were allegedly thrown from rooftops as members of the procession retaliated. Several people, including Cuttack's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, were injured in the chaos.

The police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the mob and restore order. At least six people have been arrested so far, and authorities are reviewing CCTV, drone, and mobile footage to identify others involved.

Police Commissioner S Dev Datt Singh said, "Those arrested were involved in stone pelting and were identified through CCTV footage. More arrests will follow."

Officials said one person sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. The DCP's condition is stated to be stable.

Fresh Tensions Amid VHP Rally

While the city attempted to recover, tensions resurfaced on Sunday evening after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) organised a motorcycle rally that defied the district administration's restrictions.

The rally, which began from Bidyadharpur on the eastern outskirts, passed through Dargah Bazaar -- the epicentre of the earlier clashes -- and culminated at Sector 11 of the CDA area.

Officials said CCTV cameras along the route were damaged, and several shops in the Gourishankar Park area were vandalised and allegedly set on fire.

The Commissionerate Police used mild force to disperse groups attempting to disturb the peace.

Internet Ban

In the wake of the violence and rising tension, the Odisha government suspended internet services across areas under the Cuttack Municipal Corporation, Cuttack Development Authority (CDA), and the adjoining 42 Mauza region from 7 pm on Sunday to 7 pm on Monday.

Officials said the move was aimed at preventing the spread of misinformation and curbing inflammatory social media content. WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms will remain blocked during this period.

Police presence has been significantly increased across sensitive localities, including Dargah Bazaar, Gourishankar Park, and Bidyadharpur. Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed to assist local law enforcement.

Chief Minister's Appeal for Peace

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the Home portfolio, expressed sorrow over the incidents and appealed to residents to uphold Cuttack's centuries-old ethos of brotherhood.

"Cuttack is a thousand-year-old city known for its unity and communal harmony. Due to the actions of some miscreants, peace has been disturbed in recent days," Mr Majhi said in a statement.

He assured that the government was closely monitoring the situation and that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

"The government is keeping a close watch on troublemakers. No one will be spared. Strict legal action will follow," he said.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to provide free medical treatment to those injured in the clashes.

Naveen Patnaik Urges Calm

Former Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik-who now leads the Opposition-also appealed for restraint. "Odisha has always been a peace-loving state," he said, describing the violence as "deeply concerning."

He added, "Such an unpleasant situation in Cuttack, the city of brotherhood, is alarming."

Patnaik alleged administrative lapses under the new government, saying, "The police appeared completely helpless in controlling the situation. The pressure on the police under the BJP government is disrupting law and order in the state."

Political Reactions And Bandh Call

The VHP has announced a 12-hour bandh in Cuttack on Monday, alleging administrative failure to ensure peaceful idol immersion.

"The authorities failed to ensure peace despite repeated requests," a VHP spokesperson said, demanding the transfer of the DCP and district collector.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) accused "anti-social elements" of trying to disrupt communal harmony. Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, who represents the Barabati-Cuttack constituency, expressed anguish over the developments.

"Our city is a living example of unity and tradition-Durga Puja has been celebrated here for more than 500 years. Those who tried to disrupt this unity, identified through CCTV and drone footage, must be punished as per the law," she said.

High Alert

The Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania chaired an emergency meeting with senior officers to review the law and order situation. Senior officials from the Home Department confirmed that Chief Minister Majhi has been receiving regular updates.

Immersion activities, halted for nearly three hours after Saturday's violence, resumed under tight police security and concluded by 9:30 am on Sunday.

According to police, 120 idols were eventually immersed without further incident. Additional forces remain stationed across vulnerable points in the city, with prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC to prevent public gatherings.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)