Fire Breaks Out At Highrise In Kolkata's Park Street

Fire broke out at a multi-storied building in central Kolkata's Park Street area on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Four fire engines were fighting the fire at the fourth floor of Apeejay House, they said.

There was no one on that floor during the incident as the offices were closed due to the ongoing lockdown, they added.

However, the employees of a bank that is located on another floor of the building were evacuated safely, officials said.

"The fire broke out around 2.40 pm. The cause is yet to be ascertained," an officer of the Fire Department said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)