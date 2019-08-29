Court Grants Protection From Arrest To BJP's Mukul Roy Till September 5 In Cheating Case

The division bench said the matter would be heard on September 2. (File photo)

The Calcutta High Court has granted protection from arrest till September 5 to senior BJP leader Mukul Roy in connection with a case of alleged payout for a railway panel membership.

Mukul Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the case of cheating filed by Santu Ganguly against Baban Ghosh, who claims to be a local BJP labour wing leader.

Mr Ganguly alleged in the FIR that Baban Ghosh had taken Mukul Roy's name while assuring him membership of a railway panel and accepted a bribe of over Rs 70 lakh from him, the senior BJP leader's lawyer Bikash Bhattacharya said.

Following Baban Ghosh's arrest in the case by the Kolkata Police last week, Mukul Roy moved the high court seeking anticipatory bail.

A division bench comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta on Thursday adjourned hearing in the matter on a plea by advocate General Kishore Dutta.

Mr Dutta, appearing for the state, sought time to go through a supplementary affidavit filed by Mukul Roy's lawyers on Wednesday.

The division bench said the matter would be heard on September 2 and directed the state government that Mukul Roy not be arrested till September 5.

