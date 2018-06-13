Woman Allegedly Given Wrong Blood Group, Case Against Kolkata Hospital

Baishakhi Saha's husband says that hospital is threatening him to pay up the bills.

A 31-year old woman was allegedly infused blood of a wrong group during surgery in a private hospital in Kolkata.Baishakhi Saha is fighting for her life at Columbia Asia hospital. Her family has alleged that during her operation, instead of A+ blood, which is her blood group, the hospital allegedly transfused AB+ into her body. Following this, she suffered multiple organ failures and her condition got critical.

Her husband Abhijit Saha told news agency ANI, "I admitted my wife to Columbia Asia hospital on June 5 after she complained of severe stomach ache. She was infused blood of a wrong group during surgery. Her lungs and kidneys are damaged and she is now on ventilator support."



Mr Saha further said that hospital administration is threatening to stop his wife's treatment if he doesn't pay the bills. "I already paid Rs 2.5 lakh and the hospital is asking for more," he said.



He has also sent a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to take strict actions against the hospital authorities.



Senior health department officials have spoken to the husband and taken details of the case. The hospital denied the allegation earlier and said that it would issue an official statement on the matter.



A case has also been filed Kolkata's Bidhan Nagar police station and further investigation is underway.