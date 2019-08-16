BJP MP's Son Rams Car Into Wall In Kolkata, Locals Allege He Was Drunk

In a tweet, Roopa Ganguly said the law should take its own course

BJP MP and Bengali actor Roopa Ganguly's son, driving allegedly in an inebriated state, rammed his car into the wall of an upscale south Kolkata club on Thursday, police said. Many escaped narrowly from getting hit by the car.

The incident happened late on Thursday night when Akash Mukhopadhyay, 20, while taking a turn, rammed his black sedan into the wall of the club in the posh Golf Garden area, the sources said.

Locals claimed many people had a narrow escape as the vehicle was being driven at a breakneck speed. The car crashed into the boundary wall, breaking a portion of it, with the driver trapped inside.

There was no report of any injury as several people present at the spot scampered to safety on time, the sources said quoting eyewitnesses.

Mr Mukhopadhyay came out of the car unscathed with the help of his father, who rushed out of their apartment nearby on hearing the commotion, the sources said.

He was then taken to the Jadavpur police station by the police, as the locals alleged that he was driving in an inebriated condition.

"Investigation is going on and the man is being questioned," a source at the police station said.

In a tweet, Ms Ganguly said the law should take its own course.

My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE.

I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications

No favours/ politics plz.



I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE. न मै घलत करती हूं, न मै सेहेती हू @narendramodi

मै बिकाऊ नही हूँ — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) August 15, 2019

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tweet, the Rajya Sabha member said in Hindi, "I don't commit any wrong, neither do I tolerate one. I am not up for sale."

Later, in another tweet she said, "How funny.. i spoke to him in the afternoon.. discussed about his lunch and other basic things at 3pm.. now i get to hear such stupid comments by the media. He just left this morning by 7.50 flight.. what sort of political rubbish is this? (sic)".

