BJP's Roopa Ganguly Breaks Down In Parliament Over Bengal Killings

Bengal, Birbhum Violence: Ms Ganguly accused the state government of protecting the perpetrators.

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly today broke down in the Rajya Sabha while speaking about the violence in Bengal's Birbhum district where eight people were burnt to death. She said the state is "no more liveable" and demanded President's rule.

"We demand President's rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the place... the state is no more liveable," news agency ANI quoted her saying.

The Calcutta High Court today transferred the investigation into the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation after denying a request by the Mamata Banerjee government to not hand it over to the central agency.

Eight people - all women and children - were beaten and burnt alive by a mob on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters outside the upper house of the Parliament, Ms Ganguly accused the state government of protecting the perpetrators.

"People can't speak in West Bengal. The government is protecting the murderers. There is no other state where the government kills people after winning elections. We are human beings. We don't do stone-hearted politics," she said on her breakdown in Rajya Sabha.

Horrifying videos, purportedly from the site of the incident, showing charred bodies have surfaced on social media. The BJP has said this is not an isolated incident and accused the ruling Trinamool of orchestrating the killing of political opponents. Many BJP leaders have demanded President's rule in the state.