BJP, Trinamool Ramp Up Presence In Areas They Lost In Bengal In 2019 Polls

Twin rallies were held by JP Nadda, where he attacked the TMC, alleging corruption.

BJP President JP Nadda and Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee campaigned, over the weekend, in several areas of West Bengal for the upcoming panchayat polls in the state. But with a little over a year to go for the big general elections in 2024, Both the BJP and the Trinamool are focusing on seats they lost to each other in 2019.

On his second visit to the state in a month, JP Nadda campaigned in Kanthi and Purba Bardhhaman, seats which are with TMC. During his visit last visit, on January 19, he campaigned in Krishnanagar, another Trinamool seat.

JP Nadda tore into the TMC saying, "In TMC, T is for Tolabaazi (extortion) and Terror, M for Money laundering and Mafia, and C for Corruption and Commission."

"Gerua jhor aashchey tere, Trinamool bhaag Bangla cherey (a saffron storm is coming, Trinamool now leave Bengal," JP Nadda added in Bengali.

Trinamool's Abhishek Banerjee hit back, saying, "He said these things even before the 2021 elections, and went to town with it. Their bus got stuck. That's why I say they are not learning from their mistakes and repeating the same thing again. If he says TMC means Terror, Mafia, and Corruption, I can say BJP means Bharat Jalao Party. Or the Bharatiya Jatra (theatrics) Party or Bangla Jalao Party. They are going to the people, and even we are going to the people. Let the people decide."

"Today, India's economy is in a mess. Who is responsible for inflation? Today, BJP leaders are delivering big lectures but why are there no ED, CBI raids in BJP-ruled states? Are they innocent? The day the government changes, everyone in the government, from top to bottom, all will be in jail. Their double engine means ED and CBI," Abhishek Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, twin rallies were held by Mr Nadda, where he took on the TMC on corruption in the alleged teachers' recruitment scam.

But the choice of venue shows JP Nadda is focussing on seats the BJP lost to the TMC in 2019, where the party hopes to make gains. Kanthi was won by veteran politician and current leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's father, Sisir Adhikari. The Trinamool has demanded his disqualification, claiming he is with the BJP now.

"Modi is taking Bengal forward and Mamata Banerjee is pushing it backwards," JP Nadda said. "These days, there is an audit of Awas Yojana and those TMC workers who have double storeyed houses are opting for PM Awas Yojana. You decide if you want this TMC to continue," he added. Along with Mr Nadda, Union Minister Smriti Irani also hit out at the TMC.

The absence of Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's from the rally raised eyebrows, since he lives 25 km from the rally venue. Suvendu Adhikari said it was Mr Nadda who advised him to travel to Tripura for the last day of campaigning in the poll-bound state.

Mr Adhikari's absence led to speculation even after his clarification after meeting JP Nadda last evening in Kolkata. After meeting JP Nadda, Suvendu Adhikari tweeted that this was Mr Nadda's second visit in less than a month, and these visits would boost the morale of BJP workers in the state.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool is trying to reverse its losses in North Bengal, where the BJP performed well not only in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but also in the 2021 assembly elections. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee said the BJP's performance in north Bengal was a result of Trinamool's own mistakes.

"In two consecutive elections, the people of Coochbehar, because of mistakes we made, yes, mistakes we made, in 2019 and 2021, turned away from us. I can say with responsibility, the excitement and enthusiasm we are seeing, this gathering is a gathering of change in Coochbehar. Those who voted the BJP in 2019 and 2021 are realise that voting the BJP is like digging a canal to bring in crocodiles," Abhishek Banerjee said.

East Midnapore and parts of North Bengal are going to be some of the most hotly contested regions in 2024 when the general elections take place. Both the BJP and TMC are already campaigning in areas where they lost in 2019, with both parties' top leaders campaigning there.