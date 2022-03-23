On Bengal Violence That Killed 8, High Court Steps In Amid Blame Game

Eleven people have been arrested over the violence, the state police said.

The Calcutta High Court today registered a suo motu case in the incident of violence at Rampurhat in West Bengal's Birbhum district in which eight people died. A bench headed by the Chief Justice will hear the matter today at 2 pm, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier today, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a 3-page letter suggesting that there was a political conspiracy behind the violence.

"This is a ruse to shield the guilty of the ghastly crime. Already enough is in circulation about perpetrators of this savagery. Further, your assurance that "investigation will make all-out efforts to unearth all those who are behind the occurrence of the incident" is a far cry from reality," he said, adding that "Politically caged" investigation in the state inspires no confidence.

WB Guv



This savagery is being justifiably compared by many to incidents in the state few years ago, while HCM was in opposition.



This savagery is being justifiably compared by many to incidents in the state few years ago, while HCM was in opposition. pic.twitter.com/Z7vXiVdLFP — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) March 23, 2022

The Centre has sought a report on the alleged political violence. The BJP is also sending a fact-finding team to probe the biggest instance of violence since Mamata Banerjee's mega victory last year.

A mob allegedly threw bombs in Bogtui village on the outskirts of Rampurhat town close to dawn on Tuesday, in which 10 houses were burnt. It is suspected to be a retaliation to the murder of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader, Bhadu Sheikh, whose body was found on Monday.

The charred bodies of seven people, two of them children, were recovered from a house Tuesday morning. An eighth person died on way to the hospital. Eleven people have been arrested over the violence, the state police said.

A Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter. Bengal's top cop Manoj Malaviya said, "We are investigating how the houses caught fire and whether the incident is related to the death of the panchayat deputy chief of neighbouring Barshal village".