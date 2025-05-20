"Hindus Targeted, Local Cops Inactive And Absent": Murshidabad Violence Report

A leader of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress was involved in the violence in Murshidabad that broke out last month, says the report by a probe committee constituted by the Calcutta High Court. The attacks, which took place during the passage of the Waqf Amendment bill, was directed at Hindus and when the beleaguered people called for help, the police failed to respond, the report said.

The report also highlighted indiscriminate arson and loot and relentless destruction of shops and malls.

"The attacks were directed by the local councillor Mehboob Alam... the local police was completely inactive and absent," read the report, a copy of which was accessed by NDTV.

The main attack occurred on Friday, April 11, after 2.30 pm, when "Local councillor Mehboob Alam came with miscreants".

"113 houses were the worst-affected in Betbona village," the report added.

The investigation team comprised members from the National Human Rights Commission, the state legal Services authority and the Judicial services. The report was submitted before a division bench of the high court today.

