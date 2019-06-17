Bengal Man Creates Fake Social Media Profile Of Kolkata Mayor; Arrested

When produced at a city court on Sunday, the man was sent to police custody till June 22, police said.

One person has been arrested from Nadia district of West Bengal for allegedly opening a fake account in the name of Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on social media and posting objectionable comments, police said on Sunday.

Tarun Kumar Ghosh, 40, a resident of Buichara Para in Nabadwip was arrested on Saturday night from his residence for creating a fake profile of Hakim and spreading false information, a senior police officer said.

When produced at a city court on Sunday, Ghosh was sent to police custody till June 22, he added.