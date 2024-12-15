Bengal Minister Says Muslims Can Be 'Bigger Than Majority', BJP Responds

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim made the controversial remarks at an educational conference

A remark by Kolkata mayor and senior Trinamool Congress leader Firhad Hakim, in which he said Muslims could become a "bigger majority than the majority", has sparked a massive row. West Bengal BJP chief and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has described Mr Hakim's remarks as "pure venom" and accused him of "openly inciting communal hatred and pushing a dangerous agenda".

In a video that has now gone viral, Mr Hakim is heard making the controversial at an education event under the Firhad 30 initiative to train students for competitive exams.

"We are from a community that accounts for 33 per cent of Bengal's population. In India, however, we account for 17 per cent (of the population) and are called a minority community. But we don't think of ourselves as a minority. We believe that if Allah's grace is with us, we can become a bigger majority than the majority one day," Mr Hakim is heard saying in the video. NDTV cannot verify the video's authenticity.

Pure venom from the Kolkata Mayor, TMC's Firhad Hakim openly inciting communal hatred and pushing a dangerous agenda.



This isn't just hate speech — it's a blueprint for creating a Bangladesh-type situation in India.



Why is the INDI Alliance silent? I challenge them to voice… pic.twitter.com/jIhvVrQTAJ — Dr. Sukanta Majumdar (@DrSukantaBJP) December 14, 2024

"It will be Allah's grace and we will achieve this with our strength. Whenever something happens, our community holds a candlelight march, saying, 'we want justice'. Holding marches for justice won't help, raise your stature to the point where you can deliver justice instead of demanding it," he adds.

Mr Majumdar shared the video and dared the Opposition's INDIA alliance to respond to the remarks.

"Pure venom from the Kolkata Mayor, TMC's Firhad Hakim openly inciting communal hatred and pushing a dangerous agenda. This isn't just hate speech - it's a blueprint for creating a Bangladesh-type situation in India. Why is the INDI Alliance silent? I challenge them to voice their opinion on this," he said. Tagging Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, the state BJP president said, "Your hypocrisy and anti-India mindset stands exposed. Is this the future you envision? Every Bharatwasi must condemn this mindset! Our nation will not tolerate such threats to its unity and integrity."

The remarks also drew a sharp response from Amit Malviya, BJP's IT in-charge and co-incharge of party affairs in Bengal.

"Kolkata's Mayor, Firhad Hakim, previously revealed his true intentions by describing non-Muslims as 'unfortunate' and endorsing Dawat-e-Islam's efforts to convert Hindus to Islam. He has now claimed that West Bengal, along with the rest of India, will soon have a Muslim majority.

"Hakim envisions a future where Muslims will no longer rely on peaceful protests or marches but will take justice into their own hands-potentially hinting at Sharia law. This aligns with remarks from TMC's Chopra MLA, who previously cited Islamic scriptures to justify an incident, where a woman was publicly whipped," Mr Malviya said.

"This situation is deeply concerning. Large parts of Kolkata, especially slum areas, are increasingly dominated by illegal infiltrators, including Rohingyas. Hakim's comments seem to encourage the influx of more illegal migrants, further destabilizing the demographic balance. At the same time, Minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury has claimed that all of South Kolkata is WAQF property. Bengalis may soon face the challenge of resisting Islamic radicalism within their own state," he added.

A four-time MLA, Mr Hakim is the mayor of Kolkata and Bengal's minister for urban development, municipal affairs and housing. He is a member of the national working committee of Trinamool Congress and one of the most trusted lieutenants of Mamata Banerjee. The party's leadership is yet to respond to his remarks.