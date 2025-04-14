Trinamool Leader's "BSF Conspiracy" Claim, BJP's "Vote Bank <i>Bhaijaan</i>" Reply

As Murshidabad limps to normalcy after violence during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, senior Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh has pointed to an alleged conspiracy hatched by a central agency and the Border Security Force behind the unrest in the North Bengal district. The allegation has drawn a sharp response from the BJP.

Describing the violence in Murshidabad, which left three people dead and led to 150 arrests, as "some bad incidents", Mr Ghosh appealed to the people not to respond to any provocation. "The guardian of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is here. Do not worry. The negative aspects of the Waqf Act will not be implemented in this state," he told the media.

"We are receiving some inputs and allegations that there was a larger conspiracy behind those incidents. A section of a central agency, a section of BSF and two-three other political parties were involved in this conspiracy. With the help of a section of BSF, a gap was opened in the border and some miscreants entered. They created chaos and were also given a safe passage to return," Mr Ghosh said.

VIDEO | On Murshidabad violence, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) says, "There were some bad incidents in Murshidabad. We made appeal to the common people. Don't respond to any provocation from BJP because the guardian of West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee is here. You do… pic.twitter.com/nNgXIHO4jG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2025

He said there is a need to investigate these allegations properly. "The local people did not find any known face who masterminded the violence. Where are they? There is an allegation that with the help of BSF, there is a deep-rooted conspiracy to malign West Bengal, create some scenes in those areas so that BJP and the Opposition can use those scenes as a political platform," he said.

Mr Ghosh claimed that most pictures the BJP shared as visuals from Murshidabad are from other states and of different incidents. "They are trying their best to provoke the people of Bengal, but under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we are trying our best to fight the conspiracy," he said.

Asked about Mr Ghosh's allegations, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said such remarks don't deserve an answer. Mr Adhikari equated Trinamool Congress with the Bangladesh militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team. "Trinamool Congress is a dangerous, anti-national and jihadi-controlled party. We want an NIA probe into the Murshidabad riots," he said.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla targeted Mr Ghosh and Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh. Mr Singh, speaking about the riots in Murshidabad, said the BJP and its ideological parent RSS "have nothing to do with religion but spread hate and cause riots for political gains".

After Kunal Ghosh who blamed BSF for Bengal Waqf Violence now Digvijaya Singh blames RSS.. implying Hindus are only responsible even though it's Hindus who are receiving end of Jihadi violence



This is the true face of Congress



Stand with dangai.. pic.twitter.com/QxVsRfmZLS — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) April 14, 2025

"Kunal Ghosh blamed BSF for the Bengal riots. Now, Digvijaya Singh has given a clean chit to rioters and put the blame on RSS. The same Digvijaya Singh had shifted the blame for the 26/11 attacks from Pakistan and (Ajmal) Kasab to RSS. Hindus are victims here, 500 Hindus had to flee, water was poisoned, Chandan Das and his father were murdered. Shops belonging to Hindus were burnt. Hindus are guilty of this? And the attackers who are running amok in the name of Waqf, they are being given a clean chit. This shows how clean chit is being given for vote bank," he said.

Mr Poonawalla said even the Calcutta High Court has said it cannot turn a blind eye to the situation and ordered the deployment of central forces. "But Digvijaya Singh and Kunal Ghosh are insulting the central forces, blaming Hindus and proving how they are the 'bhaijaan' of vote bank and rioters."

Police have said the situation in Murshidabad is returning to normal, shops are reopening and displaced families have started to return.

Jawed Shamim, Additional Director General (Law and Order), said efforts to restore peace and stability in the affected areas are underway. "Shops have started to open and people are returning. So far, 19 families have returned to their homes. Both Malda and Murshidabad district administrations are working closely to ensure the safe return of those who had fled," he said.