"Didi's Imagination Has Redrawn South Asia": BJP Mocks Mamata Banerjee

The BJP has mocked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she wrongly said West Bengal shares a border with Sri Lanka, an island nation. In a swipe at the Trinamool Congress chief, Bengal BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said, "Didi's imagination has redrawn South Asia". The BJP leader added that in "Mamata's Bengal, facts are optional, logic is missing, and incompetence is a qualification".

Addressing a gathering of Imams in the aftermath of violence in Murshidabad during protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, Ms Banerjee alleged a "sinister plan" to fuel riots in Bengal. Stressing that Bengal is a sensitive border state, she said, "Bengal is the border of Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Sri Lanka." The state actually shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. Sri Lanka is over 2,300 km away, and as an island nation, it cannot share borders with Bengal.

The BJP was quick to respond. State BJP chief Majumdar posted on X, "According to geography expert & Failed West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial, the state now shares a border with Sri Lanka! Move over, maps - Didi's imagination has redrawn South Asia!"

"When the Chief Minister herself can't tell where her state ends and an island nation begins, is it any wonder qualified teachers are jobless while scams thrive?" he said, referring to the 25,000 teachers whose appointments were cancelled due to corruption in recruitment. "In Mamata's Bengal, facts are optional, logic is missing, and incompetence is a qualification," he said.

Ms Banerjee said she would not allow anyone to trigger riots on Bengal's soil. She urged Muslim leaders to raise their objections against the new Waqf law in Delhi.

She also referred to news reports suggesting that Bangladeshi infiltrators were involved in the violence in Bengal, which claimed three lives and led to massive loss of property. "If that is the case, it is the Centre's responsibility. BSF guards the border," she said.