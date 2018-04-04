Two-Year-Old Girl Drowns After Fall From Houseboat In Kerala The postmortem was conducted today and the body handed over to the bereaved family for being taken to Mumbai.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said they could not save the girl, although they managed to pull out her father (Representational) Alappuzha: A two-year-old girl slipped and fell off a houseboat into the backwaters in Alappuzha while playing with her parents and drowned, police said today.



The girl, Anvitha Shetty, was playing with her parents in the houseboat when the incident took place yesterday, they said.



Her father Shivaprasad Shetty, an IT professional, immediately dove into the waters to rescue her, but in vain, they added.



The crew in the houseboat and locals managed to pull out Mr Shetty, who could barely swim, but could not save the girl, police said.



The postmortem was conducted today and the body handed over to the bereaved family for being taken to Mumbai.



A two-year-old girl slipped and fell off a houseboat into the backwaters in Alappuzha while playing with her parents and drowned, police said today.The girl, Anvitha Shetty, was playing with her parents in the houseboat when the incident took place yesterday, they said.Her father Shivaprasad Shetty, an IT professional, immediately dove into the waters to rescue her, but in vain, they added. The crew in the houseboat and locals managed to pull out Mr Shetty, who could barely swim, but could not save the girl, police said.The postmortem was conducted today and the body handed over to the bereaved family for being taken to Mumbai.