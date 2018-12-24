Sabarimala Protests Updates: 2 Women Blocked By Protestors 1 Km From Sabarimala Temple In Kerala

Around 11 women aborted their attempt to go to the Sabarimala shrine on Sunday (AFP)

Two women below 50 today morning started to trek up to the Sabarimala temple shrine. The women are currently just one kilometer away from the hill shrine and are being escorted by a police team, amid a large group of protestors blocking their way. Kerala police have asked for more personnel to be sent from the base camp. One of the two women, Bindu, said they will not turn back even if there are attacks. Some people have gathered outside her house in Kozhikode and are shouting slogans, local news channels reported.

On Sunday, a group of 11 women aborted their attempt to go to the shrine of Lord Ayappa, after protestors clashed with the police. The women, who were waiting at Pamba base camp below Sabarimala to attempt the 5-km trek, said they were evicted from there by Kerala police. The police have denied the accusation, saying the women chose to return after a large number of protestors turned up.

Over the next few days, around 40 women are expected to reach Sabarimala in an attempt to offer puja for when the temple opens for Makarsankranti on December 30.

It has been three months since a Supreme Court order opened the Sabarimala temple doors to women of all ages.

Here are the Updates on the situation at the Samarimala temple: