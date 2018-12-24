Sabarimala Protests Updates: 2 Women Blocked By Protestors 1 Km From Sabarimala Temple In Kerala

Sabarimala Protests: Two women, below the age of 50, are as of now, just a kilometer away from the Sabarimala hill shrine and are being escorted by a Kerala police team, amid a large group of protestors blocking their way.

Kerala | Updated: December 24, 2018 10:50 IST
Around 11 women aborted their attempt to go to the Sabarimala shrine on Sunday (AFP)

New Delhi: 

Two women below 50 today morning started to trek up to the Sabarimala temple shrine. The women are currently just one kilometer away from the hill shrine and are being escorted by a police team, amid a large group of protestors blocking their way. Kerala police have asked for more personnel to be sent from the base camp. One of the two women, Bindu, said they will not turn back even if there are attacks. Some people have gathered outside her house in Kozhikode and are shouting slogans, local news channels reported.

On Sunday, a group of 11 women aborted their attempt to go to the shrine of Lord Ayappa, after protestors clashed with the police. The women, who were waiting at Pamba base camp below Sabarimala to attempt the 5-km trek, said they were evicted from there by Kerala police. The police have denied the accusation, saying the women chose to return after a large number of protestors turned up.

Over the next few days, around 40 women are expected to reach Sabarimala in an attempt to offer puja for when the temple opens for Makarsankranti on December 30.

It has been three months since a Supreme Court order opened the Sabarimala temple doors to women of all ages.

Here are the Updates on the situation at the Samarimala temple:

 


Dec 24, 2018
10:50 (IST)

The two women who were just a kilometre away from Sabarimala temple, have now retreated. The Kerala police stated the reason for the retreat as a law and order problem as Sabarimala protestors gathered in and around the area.
Dec 24, 2018
09:49 (IST)
Sabarimala Protests: People are protesting outside house of woman who is a kilometre away from Sabarimala

Protests have sparked outside the house of Bindu, a woman who is currently just a kilometre away from reaching the Sannidhanam of Sabarimala temple.

Dec 24, 2018
09:39 (IST)
Sabarimala Protests: 2 women, escorted by police, have reached Marakootam, a kilometre away from Sannidhanam of Sabarimala temple

Bindu and Durga, escorted by police, have reached Marakootam, about a kilometer from the Sannidhanam, according to PTI. They are waiting for more police personnel to accompany them.
Dec 24, 2018
09:38 (IST)
Sabarimala Temple Protests: "We are here to seek 'darshan' of Lord Ayappa," says woman, 1 km away from Sabarimala temple

"We are here to seek 'darshan' (offer prayers) of Lord Ayyappa. The Supreme Court order must be enforced and hope, police will provide us security," Bindu told media while on the way to Sabarimala, according to news agency Press Trust of India.
Dec 24, 2018
09:33 (IST)
Eleven women, who were waiting at Pamba to attempt the 5-km trek to the Sabarimala hill shrine, said they were evicted from the base camp by the Kerala police following a huge face-off with protesters. The police have denied the accusation. The group was expected to be the first of several planning to attempt the trek in December - three months after a Supreme Court order that opened the temple doors to women of all ages. Around 40 women are expected to arrive over the next few days to attempt offer puja when the temple opens for Makarsankranti on December 30.
Dec 24, 2018
09:33 (IST)
Two women below 50 who started trekking uphill to the Sabarimala temple this morning are 1 km away from the hilltop shrine in Kerala. A large group of protesters are blocking their way. The two women are being escorted by a police team. They have asked for more personnel to be sent from the base camp Pamba as the protesters have surrounded them.
