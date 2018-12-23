Women Evicted From Sabarimala Base Camp Amid Protests: 10 Points

No woman of reproductive age has been able to enter Sabarimala temple so far following stiff protests.

PAMBA, KERALA: Eleven women, who were waiting at Pamba to attempt the 12-km trek to the Sabarimala hill shrine, have been evicted from the base camp by the Kerala police following a huge face-off with protesters. The group was expected to be the first of several planning to attempt the trek in December - four months after a Supreme Court order that opened the temple doors to women of all ages. No woman of reproductive age has been able to enter the temple so far following stiff protests from right-wing groups. Around 40 women are expected to arrive over the next few days to attempt offer puja when the temple opens for Makarsankranti on December 30.