Women Evicted From Sabarimala Base Camp Amid Protests: 10 Points

No woman of reproductive age has been able to enter Sabarimala temple so far following stiff protests.
PAMBA, KERALA: Eleven women, who were waiting at Pamba to attempt the 12-km trek to the Sabarimala hill shrine, have been evicted from the base camp by the Kerala police following a huge face-off with protesters. The group was expected to be the first of several planning to attempt the trek in December - four months after a Supreme Court order that opened the temple doors to women of all ages. No woman of reproductive age has been able to enter the temple so far following stiff protests from right-wing groups. Around 40 women are expected to arrive over the next few days to attempt offer puja when the temple opens for Makarsankranti on December 30.
The women, who were shifted to the police control room at Pamba, said, "The police failed us. They told us they can't provide us security and forcibly evicted us. We will not move. We are determined to pray at Sabarimala".
The police action came after the protesters turned aggressive. Five men have been detained.
Protests intensified at Pamba against the women since they gathered at the base camp at dawn. The protesters say they will not allow the women to reach the hilltop temple.
Of the 11 women, six, who have been observing the rituals, will offer puja at the temple. The rest say they are there to provide them with protection and moral support.
"Since we are a larger group, we hope we would be able to enter Sabarimala. Most of us are between 20 and 30 years old," said Selvi, coordinator of Manithi, a Chennai-based group that's helping the women. "A few women believe what's the guarantee we would live to above 50 to worship here later? Swamy Ayyappa will protect us." she said.
Around 50 women -- including the 11 who reached the base camp -- are coming from several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha.
In September, the Supreme Court scrapped the traditional ban on women between the age of 10 and 50 at the famous hill shrine.
The state government had said that it was committed to upholding the Supreme Court's order and providing security to women who attempt the journey to the temple.
The Sabarimala temple's chief priest has told the government that he would shut down the temple and stop all rituals if there was any breach in its tradition.
Both the BJP and the Congress are also opposing the entry of women, citing a review petition has been filed.