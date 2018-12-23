6 Women Reach Sabarimala Base Camp Amid Protests, More Arriving

Sabarimala: Women reach Pamba base camp. They say they will attempt the climb to the shrine

Hours before the crack of dawn today, six women in their menstrual age have arrived at the Pamba base camp in a bid to enter the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala. The women, who began their journey by road from Madurai, were escorted by police teams. They arrived at Pamba, 4 km from the shrine to Lord Ayyappa nestled in the Western Ghats, around 3:30 am. Five other women who accompanied them said they did so to show solidarity.

Protests have also intensified at Pamba against the group of women. The protesters say they will not allow these women to reach the hilltop temple. The women have told the police that they will not return without darshan (offering prayers).

The women who have reached Pamba are part of a 50-member group from several states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha who will try to enter the shrine together. Over a dozen women who tried to enter the shrine separately had to abort their attempt after facing stiff protests.

The Supreme Court in September allowed women of menstruating age to enter the Sabarimala temple.

"A total of 11 women have arrived. But only six of them want to trek to Sabarimala and the others say they came only to provide protection to them. We are awaiting instructions from senior officials," a police officer at Pamba told NDTV.

Several other women appear to be heading towards Pamba in different groups with a clear strategy to give no room for protesters to block them on the uphill trek.

"We are strategically moving. There are many Dalit women also who are reaching Sabarimala for darshan today. The state and the police have to show enough will to ensure that we can have our rights. We all have taken the required fast (for the darshan)," one of the women told NDTV.

Selvi, coordinator of Manithi, a Chennai-based women empowerment group that's helping the united efforts of the women to reach the temple, had told NDTV that they were "real devotees" who were following the Sabarimala rituals. "Since we are a larger group, we hope we would be able to enter Sabarimala. Most of us are between 20 and 30 years old," she had said. "A few women believe what's the guarantee we would live to above 50 to worship here later? Swamy Ayyappa will protect us."

In mid-November, Pune resident Trupti Desai wasn't even allowed to leave Kochi airport as hundreds of protesters gathered outside; no taxi driver was also willing to take her to the base camp.

Other women who attempted the trek to the shrine had to face assault in a few instances as hundreds of protesters blocked them. A few could reach only up to the entrance of the temple.

The Supreme Court has admitted a review petition and will hear the matter in January.

Though the state government say it will provide security to women pilgrims, the Sabarimala temple's chief priest has told the government that he would shut down the temple and stop all rituals if there was any breach in its tradition of letting only girls under 10 and women above 50 enter the shrine.

Both the BJP and the Congress are also opposing the entry of women, citing a review petition has been filed.