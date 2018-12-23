Live: Protests At Sabarimala As 6 Women Arrive At Base Camp

Protesters have said they won't allow the women to enter the Sabarimala shrine

A group of six women of menstrual age arrived at the Pamba base camp today in an attempt to enter the Sabarimala temple. Protests against the group of women have intensified, with protesters claiming they will not allow them to enter the famous hill shrine. Police said 11 women had reached Pamba, but only six of them wanted to make the full trek. "We are awaiting instructions from our higher officials," a police officer told NDTV.

After the Supreme Court opened the gates of the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages, protesters have forced more than a dozen women of menstrual age to abort their attempt to reach the shrine. But the six women who are attempting to enter the temple today are part of a group of 30-50 women who are trying to reach the famous hill shrine collectively. "We are moving strategically. There are many Dalit women who are also reaching Sabarimala for darshan today. The state and police have to show enough will to ensure that we can have our rights," one of the leaders of the group has told NDTV.

Here are the live updates on the situation at Sabarimala: