Nun Who Accused Kerala Bishop Of Sex Abuse, To Go Ahead With Legal Action

The nun claimed that she had complained to Church authorities but no action was taken. (Representational)

The nun who had accused a Bishop from Kerala of sexual assault has told reporters in Kottayam that she would go ahead with legal action against the Bishop but declined to speak further on the matter.



In her complaint to the Kottayam district police chief, the nun has alleged that Bishop of Jalandhar diocese of Roman Catholic Church had sexually abused her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam four years ago.



The nun alleged that she was subjected to sexual abuse 13 times.



She has said that she was abused for the first time in 2014 at a guest house near an orphanage in Kuravilangad region in the district.



The nun claimed that she had then complained to the church authorities about the abuse, but no action was taken.



The victim said that the approach of the Church authorities towards her grievances forced her to lodge a police complaint in the matter.



