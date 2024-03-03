'No One Knows Him': Kerala Leader PC George On BJP Ticket To Anil Antony

Senior politician P C George, who recently joined the BJP, expressed his displeasure on Sunday over the party fielding Anil K Antony as the candidate from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, and said the move has scuttled the party's chances to win the polls.

The BJP had announced yesterday that it would be fielding Anil, son of former union defence minister and Congress stalwart A K Antony, from the Pathanamthitta seat.

George expressed displeasure as there were reports suggesting that the party was considering him for the Pathanamthitta seat.

Addressing the media, he also attacked BDJS leader Thushar Vellappally and SNDP Yogam leader Vellappally Natesan, alleging that they had conspired to scuttle his chances to contest in Pathanamthitta.

George claimed that he had better chances in Pathanamthitta as he has got the support of the bishops and the Christian community, which has a substantial presence in the area.

Stating that Anil Antony has got no experience and is a complete stranger to the constituency, he remarked, "No one knows him. The BJP will have to go around and introduce him to the people." However, Anil Antony told the media that he is confident of winning in the constituency.

Both George and Anil Antony joined the BJP recently.

