Kerala Man Hacks Wife, Her Friend To Death. He Suspected An Affair

A case has been registered at Pathanamthitta's Koodal police station and the accused, Baiju, has been taken into custody, police said

Read Time: 1 min
Vishnu (left) and Vaishnavi were hacked to death, allegedly by Baiju
Thiruvananthapuram:

In a double murder that has shocked Kalanjoor village in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, a 32-year-old man allegedly hacked his wife and her friend to death because he suspected they were having an affair. Baiju reportedly saw messages exchanged by his wife Vaishnavi and their neighbor Vishnu (32) and this triggered him.

According to reports, an altercation broke out between Baiju and Vaishnavi last night and he tried to attack her. She ran to Vishnu's home for safety and he chased her down and attacked her with a machete. Vaishnavi died on the spot. Baiju then attacked Vishnu with the machete. He died on the way to the hospital.

A case has been registered at the local Koodal police station and Baiju has been taken into custody, police said. A police team visited the crime spot this morning and found a pool of blood there, pointing to the brutal nature of the crime.

Inputs by SP Babu

Kerala Double Murder, Pathanamthitta District, Kerala Crime News
