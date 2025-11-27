2 Kerala Children Killed As Auto Tries To Avoid Snake On Road, Rolls Over

Two children died after an autorickshaw carrying school students fell into a deep plantation area in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district on Wednesday.

According to preliminary information, the auto toppled into a plantation when the driver tried to avoid a snake that suddenly appeared in front of the vehicle.

The two children who died in this accident were identified as eight-year-old Adi Lakshmi, and Yadhu Krishnan, who was four. The driver has also been severely injured.

One of the injured children has been shifted to Kottayam Medical College.

As per officials, Adi Lakshmi died on the spot as the auto rolled over her before falling into the plantation area.

It was initially assumed that Yadhu Krishnan had escaped and gone home safely. However, when parents reported that he had not reached home, a massive search was launched.

After hours of search, he was found many metres away from the accident site and rushed to hospital, but doctors could not save him.