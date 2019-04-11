Kerala Legislator KM Mani Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

The funeral service was led by top priests of the Catholic Church.

The mortal remains of Kerala Congress (M) chairman and former State minister K M Mani were laid to rest with full State honours at the St Thomas Cathedral cemetery on Thursday.

The funeral service was led by top priests of the Catholic Church.

Thousands of people assembled at his residence and the Church paid tributes to Mani, who died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday at 86.

Mani is survived by wife and six children. His son Jose K Mani, who is vice chairman of the Kerala Congress (M), is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Former chief ministers A K Antony and Oommen Chandy, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, Kerala Congress (B) chairman R Balakrishna Pillai and IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty were among those who paid their last respects at Mani's residence when his body was brought on Thursday morning.

AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik also paid tributes.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his last respects to the Kerala Congress veteran as thefuneral procession from the Kochi hospital reached Appanchira, near Vaikom, on Wednesday evening.

Assembly speaker P Sreeramakrishnan, veteran CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan, ministers Kadannappally Ramachandran and E Chandrasekharan paid homage when the procession reached Kaduthuruthy Wednesday evening.

Mani's body was kept at Thirunakkara Maithanam in Kottayam and his village Marangattupalli before being taken to his residence at Pala at around 7 am Thursday.

Thousands lined the route when the body was taken from the residence to the Cathedral.

Mani died at a private hospital in Kochi on Tuesday evening while undergoing treatment for pulmonary disease.

The Kerala Congress(M) leader had been the lawmaker of Pala for 54 years without a break till his death. The former finance minister had created history by presenting 13 budgets in the Kerala Assembly.

