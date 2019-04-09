KM Mani, Kerala's Longest Serving Legislator, Dies At Hospital In Kochi

KM Mani has been a legislator of Pala assembly constituency for 50 consecutive years, since 1965.

KM Mani, the chairman of Kerala Congress (Mani) and the longest serving legislator in the state, died at a hospital in Kochi today. He was 86.

Mr Mani was being treated for chest infection at a private hospital, and was reportedly admitted last Thursday. He had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD for years.

Mr Mani has been a legislator of Pala assembly constituency for 50 consecutive years, since 1965.

He had not lost any election since 1967.

KM Mani had also served as Kerala finance minister in the United Democratic Front or UDF government and holds the record of presenting the maximum number of budgets in Kerala Assembly at 13.

His party is the biggest ally of the Congress in the UDF.

