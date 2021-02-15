Kerala To Set Up Sanitary Napkin Vending Machines, Incinerators In Government Offices

Decision was taken considering the troubles faced by menstruating women: KK Shailaja (Representational)

As part of making government offices women friendly, the LDF government in Kerala on Monday issued directions to set up sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators in all such offices in the State.

The decision was taken to make the work environment in government offices women-friendly, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

"Initially the napkin vending machines will be installed at all major offices and other government offices where the majority of the workforce are women. The funds for this purpose will be allocated from the gender budget of departments concerned," the minister said in a release.

Ms Shailaja said the decision was taken considering the troubles faced by menstruating women at their workplace.

The LDF government had in 2018 brought out a new health policy making mandatory napkin vending machines and sanitary disposal facilities in educational institutions from upper primary level.