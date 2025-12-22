'Sustainable' Christmas Tree Made From Beer Bottles Sparks Row In Kerala

A Christmas tree made from empty beer bottles has left Kerala's Guruvayur municipal council with more fuss than festive fizz.

The unconventional tree, erected at the AKG memorial gate, has triggered protests from the UDF, which claims the idea sends the wrong message.

The issue popped up at the very first meeting of the newly elected Guruvayur Municipal Council on Sunday. Congress councillor Basheer Pookode raised the matter, sparking a spirited debate. Party colleagues Joy Cherian and Anto Thomas soon joined in, questioning the propriety of celebrating Christmas with what they called "liquid leftovers".

Not stopping at words inside the council hall, Opposition councillors later met the municipal secretary in person to register their protest. The response, however, by Municipal secretary H Abhilash was that the intention was to promote recycling and creative reuse of materials, not to glorify alcohol consumption.

According to him, the bottle-built tree was meant to be a "conversation starter" on sustainability.

Shaped like a classic Christmas cone, it is built layer by layer using neatly arranged green glass beer bottles, stacked mouth-inward to form a shimmering spiral. A red star crowns the top, while small Christmas baubles, bells and circular tags hang between the bottles, giving it a festive look despite the unconventional material. Placed on a red carpeted base at the busy East Nada gate, the installation has drawn curious glances from passers-by, many pausing for photos before realising what the tree is actually made of.

The UDF argues that a Christmas tree made of liquor bottles communicates an inappropriate message, especially in a temple town, and should be removed immediately. Congress leader KP Arshid called the move indefensible and said the officials involved had shown poor judgement.

Just two months ago, the Guruvayur council courted controversy after installing a Gandhi statue outside the Biopark that bore little resemblance to Mahatma Gandhi, leaving many to wonder whether creative interpretation had gone a bit too far.