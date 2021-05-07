Kerala High Court Rejects Plea Against Cut In Cost Of Covid Test

The court said that the state government's decision was taken following a market survey. (File)

The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the state government's order to reduce the charge for RT-PCR tests from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500.

The court said that the state government's decision was taken following a market survey.

Earlier today, the Kerala High Court allowed advocates and their clerks to travel to Courts during the lockdown, if physical sittings are notified, provided they carry an undertaking in the prescribed format with identity cards. Kerala is going into lockdown from May 8 to May 16.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today tweeted that he will hold a meeting tomorrow in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Have convened a meeting of LSGI officials and representatives to discuss containment of #COVID19 spread. It will be held via video conference on 8 May at 11 am", tweeted Mr Vijayan.

"Guidelines on the lockdown have been issued. There is no need for panic. Availability of essential articles/services will be ensured. Lockdown is essential to ensure #COVID19 spread is contained and that our lives are secure. Let us all cooperate. We shall overcome", tweeted Kerala CM.

As Kerala going under complete lockdown from tomorrow, 25,000 police personnel deployed to monitor restrictions.

"Legal action to be taken against those escalating fake messages regarding COVID on social media. Free ration kit distribution to continue, for migrant workers too," Mr Vijayan said.

38,460 new COVID cases and 54 fatalities were reported today in the state.

"The total death count so far due to the virus is at 5,682 in the state. There are over 4 lakh active cases (4,02,650). As many as 26,662 people recovered today, pushing total recoveries to 14,16,177 in the state," Mr Vijayan informed.

Earlier in the day, Arti Ahuja, Additional Secretary (Health) of Union Ministry also said, "When we see states where the trend is going upwards, those states are Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Odisha and Uttarakhand."

