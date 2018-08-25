On Onam, PM Modi Says Nation Stands With Kerala

Kerala | | Updated: August 25, 2018 12:09 IST
Kerala has been witnessing its worst floods in a century and PM Modi has visited the state as well

New Delhi: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed hope that the festival of Onam will give new strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the advertises in the aftermath of the floods.

He said the country is behind the people of the state.

"May this Onam give further strength to the people of Kerala to overcome the adversities they have been facing for the past few days," he wrote on Twitter.

The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with Kerala and prays for the happiness as well as prosperity of its citizens, he said.

The state has been witnessing its worst floods in a century. Heavy rains and flooding have claimed 231 lives since August 8 in the second spell of the monsoon.

