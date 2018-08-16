Kerala Flood Updates: Kochi Metro Services Stopped, Rain Red Alert On

Kochi/New Delhi:
Kerala flood: Many residents had to be evacuated from flooded regions in boats.
Sixty people are dead, 25 in just the last 24 hours in Kerala as the rain fury continues. A red alert was issued across the state in what has turned out to be the state's worst monsoon in almost a century. It has also forced the administration to shut down the Kochi airport, the state's busiest, as it braces for more rain. The army, the navy, the NDRF and other forces are on a war-footing with the rescue and relief operations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday sent an SOS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart in Tamil Nadu E Palaniswami on the rising water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam.
Here are the updates on Kerala floods and weather:
Kerala floods: Due to heavy rain, Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus services stopped from Chamarajanagar district for Tamil Nadu's Ooty and Kerala's Kochi.
Kerala floods: "Considering the current situation in Kochi, we've extended the waiver on penalties for date/flight change, refund, no-show and fare difference if any, on all confirmed tickets for flights operating to and from Kochi up to 18th August 2018," Jet Airways said in a statement.
Kerala flood: Water level in Mullaperiyar dam at 142 feet as rain continues to hit the southern state.
Kerala floods: The Southern Naval Command has suspended all routine training activities and has shifted to highest of readiness to help flood-affected Kerala. It has mobilised all available resources for rescue and relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur.
Kerala floods: Landslides have been reported from several parts of Kerala. Relief workers camps are working round the clock to keep camps running smoothly.
Kerala floods: Rain continues to lash Kerala; Visuals from Alappuzha district's Mavelikara. Till now 67 people have lost their lives caused by flooding due to heavy and incessant rains in the state.
Kerala floods: On the seventh day of Operation Madad, Southern Naval Command deployed 21 rescue and diving teams with Gemini boats in flood-hit Kerala as the monsoon has intensified in the state.
While a red alert was sounded in 11 of the 14 Kerala districts, including Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Kannur and Ernakulam, by Wednesday afternoon, it was extended across the state by the evening hours on Wednesday.
Kerala floods: Water level in Achankoil river at Alappuzha's Kollakadavu rises as heavy rainfall continues to lash the state.
"Due to rise in water level at Bridge No 176 on Downline between Angamali and Aluva, The services on this bridge is suspended," a Southern railway spokesman said in a statement early today.
The Kochi Metro has stopped its services from this morning after its yard in Muttom near Aluva submerged in the flood waters. "Kochi Metro train operation is suspended as the water level rises in Muttom yard area," a Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) statement said.
The service will be resumed once the water comes down and the systems are back in good condition, its spokesperson said.