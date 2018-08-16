Kerala Flood Updates: Kochi Metro Services Stopped, Rain Red Alert On

Kerala flood: Many residents had to be evacuated from flooded regions in boats.

Sixty people are dead, 25 in just the last 24 hours in Kerala as the rain fury continues. A red alert was issued across the state in what has turned out to be the state's worst monsoon in almost a century. It has also forced the administration to shut down the Kochi airport, the state's busiest, as it braces for more rain. The army, the navy, the NDRF and other forces are on a war-footing with the rescue and relief operations. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday sent an SOS to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his counterpart in Tamil Nadu E Palaniswami on the rising water level in the Mullaperiyar Dam.

Here are the updates on Kerala floods and weather:

