Operation Sindoor: PM Modi To Address The Nation At 8 pm

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. PM Modi will address the nation at 8 pm, his first since the cessation of hostilities by Pakistan. The four-day Pak attack along India's borders took place after Operation Sindoor, which targeted terror bases in Pakistan and PoK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm today -- the first since the ceasefire announced after four days of hostilities from Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

Twenty-six people were killed in the terror attack -- 24 of them Indian tourists, one tourist from Nepal and a local man who was working as a pony handler. All were shot in cold blood, after the terrorists conducted an initial religious profiling. The pony handler was killed after he tried to save the life of a tourist.

A proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack, and investigation revealed the presence of three Pakistani terrorists in the group of five that had opened fire on the tourists.

As outrage over the attack spread across the country, the government launched a series of diplomatic measures including suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, cancellation of visas of Pakistani nationals and shutting the Attari border.

On May 7, India conducted targeted attacks on terror bases in 9 locations of Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Not only did it destroy the headquarters of Lashkar and Jaish-e Mohammed, around 100 terrorists were killed. Among them were the men who were involved in the 2019 Pulwama attack and the 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines flight IC 814.

At least five key operatives of Lashkar and Jaish were killed -- Mudassar Khadian Khas and Khalid alias Abu Akasha of Lashkar-e Taiba, Mohammed Yusuf Azhar, Hafiz Mohammed Jaleel, and Mohammad Hassan Khan of Jaish-e Mohammad.

Mohammed Yusuf Azhar was Jaish founder Masood Azhar's brother-in-law, and a wanted accused in the 1999 IC-814 hijacking case.

He was one of the masterminds of the diversion of the flight IC 814 to Afghanistan's Kandahar holding the passengers as hostages, which led to the release of Masood Azhar who till then was in an Indian jail.