Red Alert Issued For Heavy Rainfall In Kerala Districts

The red alert has been issued for the Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts for the day.

Read Time: 1 min
Red Alert Issued For Heavy Rainfall In Kerala Districts
A yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts. (File)
Thiruvananthapuram:

Several parts of Kerala experienced heavy rainfall on Thursday morning, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for three districts.

The red alert has been issued for the Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, and Idukki districts for the day.

Additionally, the IMD issued an orange alert for five other districts-Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Thrissur.

A yellow alert has been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts.

A red alert indicates "extremely heavy" rainfall of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert signals "very heavy" rainfall between 11 cm and 20 cm. A yellow alert signifies "heavy" rainfall ranging between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Earlier in the day, the IMD forecasted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in some parts of the state over the next five days. It also warned of the possibility of very heavy rainfall in certain areas on Thursday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

