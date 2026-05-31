VD Satheesan Revokes Principal's Suspension Over Online Post Targeting Him

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Saturday directed authorities to revoke the suspension of a government school principal over an alleged objectionable social media post targeting him.

S Javad, Principal of the Government Model Boys' Higher Secondary School, Attingal, was suspended on Friday following allegations that he had posted insulting content against the chief minister on social media.

The suspension order, issued by the General Education Department, said the posts were mocking in nature and created a false impression in society. It also alleged that the content could mislead the public and trigger political polarisation among students and teachers.

The order further stated that the Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) had recommended strict disciplinary action, terming the social media activity a serious violation of service rules applicable to government employees.

However, Satheesan on Saturday directed that the suspension be withdrawn.

According to a CMO statement, neither Satheesan nor his office had lodged any complaint against the principal and that the action was initiated on the basis of a complaint received from an external source.

The chief minister also took into account the fact that Javad was due to retire on May 31, with only two days of service remaining when the suspension order was issued, the CMO added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)