Kerala Bride's Father Killed By Neighbour Whose Marriage Proposal He Rejected

The victim was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by doctors. (Representational)

In a tragic incident, the father of a bride was killed near Kerala's Kallambalam allegedly by their neighbour on the eve of her wedding, police said today.

Raju, 61, was killed by his neighbour Jishnu whose family had come with a marriage proposal for his daughter two years ago but was rejected by the victim.

As the decorations for the marriage, which was to take place at Sivagiri at 11:10 AM, were being removed, the victim's cousin brother told reporters that the accused, his brother Jijin and their two friends attacked the bride's family after the wedding eve festivities got over and all the guests had left.

"They first came and attacked the bride and when her mother tried to stop them, she too was assaulted. That is when my brother intervened to stop them, but they brutally assaulted him and hit him on the head with a hand shovel."

"They also hit on the head one of our relatives who lives nearby and came to the aid of the victim. He has six-seven stitches on the head," the victim's cousin said.

He also said that the four had followed the vehicle in which the victim was taken to the hospital and on finding out he had died, they escaped from there.

"They were later caught by locals of the area," he said.

He also said that the marriage proposal of the accused was rejected as he allegedly had a criminal background and was addicted to drugs and alcohol.

Another relative of the victim said that the bride was a M.Sc graduate and while the accused was not even a graduate.

She also said that the accused, after rejection of the proposal, had threatened the victim's family.

Police said that all the accused, aged between 25-30 years, were in custody and their arrest was yet to be recorded.

The victim was hit on the head with a hand shovel and had collapsed at the site and on being taken to the hospital was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

