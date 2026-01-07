2 Sandalwood Trees Worth Lakhs Stolen From Kerala Police Academy

Thieves managed to pull off a daring theft from one of the most heavily guarded locations in Kerala, stealing two sandalwood trees from the Kerala Police Academy campus in Thrissur district. The trees are estimated to be over 30 years old and worth several lakhs of rupees.

The theft came to light days after it allegedly occurred, as police personnel on the campus initially had no knowledge of the act. Satheesh TU, the academy estate officer, filed a complaint with the Viyyur police, leading to the registration of a case and the launch of an investigation.

The location of the crime has raised significant concerns. The Kerala Police Academy is considered one of the most secure premises in the district. Armed police personnel guard the campus round the clock. Hundreds of police officers and trainees are present on the premises every day. After the state police headquarters, this is Kerala Police's largest training centre, spread across nearly 348 acres.

Despite these layers of security, the thieves allegedly entered the vast campus and stole two sandalwood trees. Investigators said only the valuable core portions of the trees were cut and removed, suggesting the work of experienced hands.

Police suspect the crime occurred between December 27 and January 2; however, no concrete clues or evidence have been recovered yet.

Large portions of the academy campus are forested and overgrown, with sandalwood, teak and rosewood trees scattered across the estate. Officials admit that monitoring such a vast area remains a challenge.

In the aftermath of the theft, the academy administration has issued a special circular calling for heightened vigilance. Night patrols are to be intensified, and strict checks have been ordered for outsiders entering and exiting the campus.

The circular, issued by the administrative Deputy Superintendent of Police, also stresses the need for closer surveillance in forested sections of the academy grounds.