Lakhs In Banned, Foreign Currency Found With Kerala Beggar After Death

A shocking discovery was made in Kerala after a beggar who died after a road accident in Alappuzha was found to be carrying over Rs 4.5 lakh in cash. The money was recovered from a container reportedly belonging to the man, who was a familiar face in Charummoot and nearby areas of Alappuzha. The incident happened on Monday night when the beggar met with an accident and suffered injuries. Local residents rushed him to a hospital.

However, without sharing much information with anyone, the man left the hospital on his own. As per hospital records, the man said his name was Anil Kishore. On Tuesday morning, Kishore was found dead outside a shop. His body was sent to a hospital for post-mortem. A container found near the body was taken to the police station for inspection.

When the container was opened in the presence of local panchayat member Philip Umman, officials were stunned. The container was filled with cash, and the total money recovered was more than Rs 4.5 lakh. The cash included the banned Rs 2,000 notes as well as foreign currency.

Police said that the cash was stored inside plastic tins. According to locals, Kishore used to beg for money daily, asking for food expenses. No one had the idea that he was carrying such a large amount of money. Panchayat member Umman said that everyone was shocked.

Police added that the cash would be handed over to the court, whether or not any family members of the man come forward to claim it.