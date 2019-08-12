Rescue Team Finds Bodies Of Mother, Son Holding Hands In Flood-Hit Kerala

Kerala is one of the worst-affected states due to floods.

The lifeless bodies of a mother and her child holding hands left rescue personnel teary eyed at nearby Kottakkunnu, a hilly area which was hit by massive landslides two days ago.

It is believed that the woman, Geethu, 21, was lying with her one and half year-old son Dhruv, holding his hand when the unexpected flood fury and landslide swept them away on Friday afternoon.

After hours-long search, the bodies of Geethu, wife of Sarath, and the child were recovered by rescue personnel on Sunday.

It was heart-wrenching for local people and the rescue officials to see the bodies of the mother and child beneath the piles of mud and slush, their hands clasped together.

While Sarath had escaped unhurt, the body of his mother, Sarojini was recovered on Monday.

Sarath and family were staying in a rented house at Kottakkunnu, a fragile area in Malappuram, which witnessed widespread destruction in the heavy rains and series of landslides last week.

